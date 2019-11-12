Saturday night saw Benedictine women's soccer team exact revenge against rival Baker earlier in the season with a 3-0 win in the first round of the Heart of America conference tournament at Legacy Field.
The Ravens pushed the offensive all night while their midfielders and defense mopped up anything that made it’s way across midfield.
The Scoring started when senior forward Sydney Routh sent a pass to senior midfielder Maisey Louree who was able to send it blazing past the Wildcat’s goalie.
This goal came while the Ravens were playing with a man down as senior forward and lead scorer Nicole Kelly was off the field checking on an ankle injury. Kelly would return shortly after the goal.
Routh was responsible for netting the Raven’s second goal of the game as she received a ball that was right on the money from senior forward Emily Ambuul to put the Ravens up 2-0.
Benedictine was able to pile onto the scoring outburst after some tough defense from the Raven’s backline with Kelly getting in on the action.
Kelly beat the entire Wildcat defense down the field and wrapped the ball right around the goalie to put the score at 3-0 where it would stay forth rest of the game.
Coach Lincoln Roblee was especially ecstatic to have his ladies get off to a fast start in this their first playoff game.
“We said we wanted to start the first half off super strong and we got up to a 2-0 lead which is where we wanted to be,” Roblee said.
Roblee was also pleased with his teams hard nosed defense that was able to buckle down and shut out a conference opponent when it mattered most.
“I thought we were quick to the ball..big props to Natalie Duque and Maisey (Louree) in the second half and their defensive presence," Roblee said. "They (Baker) for the first half could barely get to midfield."
Lore was pleased with her team and believes that this team is only getting closer even this far into the season.
“Our work ethic was unlike anything we have done this season particularly because we had been defeated previously," Louree said. "I think that really gave us a fire, really gave us a spark on the field tonight."
The Ravens will play at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals at MidAmerica Nazarene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.