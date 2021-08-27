The (25) Raven Women's Soccer team lost a tough season-opener on Legacy Field on Saturday.
The Ravens lost 1-0 to (9) John Brown University. The Golden Eagles made an early goal stand up for the rest of the match.
JBU scored the game's only goal in the 13th minute when Megan Hutto slipped a nice cross to the front of goal to Sienna Carballo, who was able to beat the Ravens Olivia Berry for the opening goal.
Annabelle Hoog briefly appeared to level the score with 23:20 to play in the first half when she found the net on a long run, but she was ruled offside on the play.
JBU could have doubled its lead with 17:45 to play in the first half after Lauren Walter stepped to the spot for a penalty kick. Berry was up for the task, though, diving to her right to make the save.
The half ended with JBU maintaining its 1-0 advantage. The Golden Eagles dominated the offensive stats in the opening 45 minutes, recording 10 shots, six of which were on goal. The Ravens had one shot in the first half, but it was off target. Berry notched five saves in goal for the Ravens.
In the second half, the Ravens were able to find their footing a little more, pressuring the Golden Eagles defense more than the first half. The best chance came in the final 5 minutes when Emma Strecker had a header in the box, but she wasn't able to get much power on the shot and Caitlyn Logan made the save for the Golden Eagles.
The Ravens totaled six shots in the second half, while Berry added four saves in the final 45 minutes.
The season-opener provided a stiff test for the Ravens as the Golden Eagles are now unbeaten in their past 21 matches. JBU was 14-0-1 in the 2020 season with their only loss coming in PKs in the NAIA National Championship Tournament.
The Ravens return to action on Legacy Filed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 against the Avila University Eagles.
