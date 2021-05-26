Benedictine College is adding five new freshmen recruits and one transfer to the 2021-2022 team as head coach Chad Folsom announced the signing of incoming freshmen Jennifer Jacobs, Rayna Jasper, Madilyn Melton, and Kennedy Nicholson and transfer Riley Wade to the Lady Raven family this upcoming year.
"All five of these young ladies, Jennifer, Rayna, Madilyn, Kennedy, and Riley bring great skills, a good work ethic, and a strong desire to succeed," Folsom said. "They are great basketball players and great people who will fit in very well with our Lady Raven basketball family."
Jacobs will be joining the Ravens from Kapaun Mt. Carmel High School in Wichita, Kansas. She is a 6'1" forward who averaged 12.8 points per game, 8.9 rebounds per game, 3.8 assists per game, 2.7 steals per game, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 62% from the field her senior year.
Jennifer earned 1st Team All-City League honors in Wichita and was an Honorable Mention Class 5A All-State performer in Kansas. She was a three-time letter winner on the basketball court and also excelled on the soccer field earning three varsity letters as well.
"Jennifer is a very versatile post/forward who can score around the basket, but also has guard skills and can handle the ball and shoot from the perimeter. Her length will be a big asset for the Lady Ravens on both ends of the floor," Folsom said.
Jasper played her high school basketball at Anderson County High School in Garnett, Kansas. She is a 5'6" point guard who led her team to an 18-4 record and the Pioneer League title and a Sub-State Runner-up.
Rayna averaged 19 points per game, 5.3 assists per game, and 5.2 steals per game her senior year and was named 1st Team All-Conference, 2nd Team Eastern Kansas All-Region, and 2nd Team 3A All-State Sports in Kansas.
For her career, Rayna scored over 1,000 points. Not only did Rayna excel on the basketball court, she was also a four-time State Qualifier in Cross Country, including twice winning the conference championship. In addition, her softball team won regionals and qualified for state her sophomore year.
"Rayna is a very scrappy basketball player who can score at all three levels, driving the basket, pulling-up, and shooting the three point shot. Her competitive spirit and solid work ethic will benefit her well at the college level," Folsom said.
Melton will be coming to BC from Louisburg High School. Madilyn is a 5'11" power forward who helped lead her Louisburg High School team to the best finish in the school's history with a 19-5 overall record and a Third Place finish at 4A State Championship.
She led her team in scoring averaging 10.9 points per game and blocks averaging 1.9 blocks per game and was second in rebounding averaging 6.5 rebounds. For all her efforts this season, Madilyn earned 1st Team All Frontier League and was named Sports in Kansas Class 4A All-State First Team.
She was also named Second Team All-State by the Topeka-Capital Journal and was named Third Team All-State by the Wichita Eagle. She finished her career at Louisburg with 990 points and over 500 rebounds.
"Madilyn is very good at finishing around the basket and can shoot the outside shot," Folsom said. "She is also a great rebounder and shot blocker, and she will fit in well with our system."
Nicholson is from Eisenhower High School in Goddard. She led her team to a 15-6 record in the tough 5A ACVTL Conference in the Wichita area. In her senior season, Kennedy averaged 13.8 points per game, 5 rebounds per game, and 2 assists per game, and was named 1st Team All-Conference, 2nd Team 5A All-State by KBCA, and was named 3rd Team 5A All-State by both the Topeka Capital Journal and the Wichita Eagle.
She scored over 1,000 points in her career. Besides basketball, Kennedy also had a great high school career in cross country, where she earned 1st Team All-Conference honors three years in a row, and finished 10th in 5A State in 2018.
"Kennedy is a prolific three-point shooter and a strong slasher to the basket," Folsom said. "Her NBA three-point range will help stretch defenses at the college level."
Wade is a transfer from NCAA Division II Colorado Christian University in Lakewood, Colorado where she played one season for the Lady Cougars. She is a 5'9" guard who played in eight games her freshman year averaging 2.9 points and 1.5 rebounds per game for Colorado Christian University.
Riley is from Olathe, Kansas, and played her high school basketball at Olathe Northwest High School, where she averaged 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists her senior year and earned All-Conference honors. Riley started every game for Olathe Northwest both her junior and senior years helping lead her team to the 6A State Tournament both seasons.
"Riley is a good outside shooter and has the ability to get the ball to the basket," Folsom said. "She is a fierce competitor and hard worker and knows what it takes to compete at the college level."
The Ravens finished the 2020-21 season earning a berth to the NAIA National Tournament marking their fifth trip to the NAIA tournament in the past eight seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.