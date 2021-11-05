Eight members of the Raven Women's Soccer team have earned All-Conference honors as the Heart of America Athletic Conference announced the 2021 Women's Soccer All-Conference team today.
Emma Strecker, Rachel Beffa, and Olivia Berry earned first-team honors, Megan Homoly and Madeline Stewart earned second-team honors while Gracie Eckardt, Annebelle Hoog, and Riley Degner earned third-team honors.
Strecker scored 5 goals and recorded 4 assists for 14 points to earn first-team honors as a defender. Beffa was the Ravens leading scorer with 9 goals and 6 assists for 24 points to earn first-team honors as a forward. Berry finished the regular season with an 0.80 goals-against average in over 1,342 minutes in goal, giving up just 12 goals with 70 saves to earn the first-team goalkeeper honor.
Homoly was a centerpiece of the Ravens backline defense that limited opponents to just 1.7 goals per match this season as she earned second-team defender honors. Stewart scored 3 goals and tallied 4 assists for 10 points as she was named second-team midfielder.
Like Homoly, Eckardt was also a centerpiece of the Ravens backline defense to earn her third-team defender honors. Hoog scored 3 goals with 4 assists for 10 points to earn third-team midfield honors. Degner scored 7 goals with 3 assists for 17 points to earn third-team forward honors.
The Ravens open up Heart Postseason Tournament play on Saturday at 2 p.m. as the tournament returns to Legacy Field. Tickets are available at www.ravenathletics.com/tickets. The match will also be streamed live on BRSN through the Heart Conference Network at www.heartconferencenetwork.com/benedictine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.