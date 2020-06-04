The Benedictine women's basketball program recently announced four new additions to the team for the upcoming season this winter.
Marysville High School's Sami Bartels, Nemaha Central High School's Alleigh Kramer, Mustang High School's Kyra Misuraca, and Wichita Homeschool High School's Kiara Smith are the four soon to be lady Ravens.
"All four of these young ladies, Sami, Alleigh, Kyra, and Kiara bring great skills, a good work ethic, and a strong desire to succeed," coach Chad Folsom said. "They are great basketball players and great people who will fit in very well with our Lady Raven basketball family."
Bartels led her team in both scoring and rebounding her senior season with 13.7 points per game and 10.1 rebounds per game. She was a four time all-conference and a three time all-state selection.
"Sami is a tough, hard-nosed player who defends well and is a strong rebounder," Folsom said. "She also has the ability to score around the basket and at the three-point line."
Kramer averaged 18.4 points per game, 4.9 assists per game, and 4.7 steals per game her senior season while playing number one ranked team in class 3A. She was a first team all-conference and all-state as well.
"Alleigh is a very talented guard who pushes the ball and sees the floor really well," Folsom said. "She is a great finisher at the basket and can hit the three-point shot."
Misuraca was selected to the Honorable Mention All-Conference team, as well as the Oklahoma Girls' Basketball Coaches Association Large West All-Region team. She was also a 6A Large West Oklahoma Coaches Association 2020 All-Star.
"Kyra is a long, tall post who has good footwork and nice touch around the basket," Folsom said. "She is also a good athlete who runs the floor very well as a 6'3" post player."
Smith averaged 12 points and 8 rebounds per game her senior year and was named her team's all-around player of the year.
She was three time first team all-conference player and finished her career with 1,280 points, 929 rebounds, and 312 blocked shots.
"Kiara is a tall, athletic forward who attacks the basket well and can shoot from the outside," Folsom said. "She is also a very strong rebounder and shot-blocker."
