A lot had to fall into place for Raven football to receive the shipment of NFL-quality weight room equipment.
One Raven football alumnus had to be coaching at the highest levels. One NFL football team had to be replacing its weight room equipment. And everyone had to be looking out for the opportunity to help a place like Benedictine College.
Benedictine was awarded Keiser weights from the Chicago Bears, and they arrived on March 30, a delivery courtesy of WM Meyers Movers, Inc. thanks to Chris Tabor '93.
A three-year starter, all-conference selection and inductee into the Raven Hall of Fame, Tabor is a Benedictine football legend who has enjoyed a long career of coaching football at the highest level. Currently the special teams coordinator for the Chicago Bears, Tabor recently had a conversation with the Bears' head strength coach, Jason Loscalzo, which set incredible things in motion for Benedictine College athletics.
"Jason and I came to the Bears two years ago with head coach Matt Nagy," Tabor said. "Every strength coach has their own philosophy, and Jason decided to change out some of our equipment. The machines that were here before were practically new and in perfect condition. I told Jason, 'I know just the place that can use this.'"
Benedictine Athletic Director and Defensive Coordinator for Raven football Charlie Gartenmayer said this was an opportunity the college needed to jump on.
"Chris and I talk on the phone at least every other week," Gartenmayer said. "He told me about the equipment and asked us to write a letter justifying our use of it. It's incredible, state-of-the-art stuff. Chuck and I were right on it."
Chuck Hollwedel, Benedictine's director of athletic performance, has been working on a master plan for renovating and improving the strength and conditioning program and facilities across all of Raven athletics. This equipment — Keiser functional trainer machines collectively valued in the six figures — fits perfectly into that plan. Keiser is the go-to brand for exercise machinery for every Major League Baseball franchise, as well as for the NFL, professional soccer, Olympic training facilities and many other organizations.
"I think the world of Coach (Larry '72) Wilcox and Charlie," Tabor said. "Coach Dennis Murphy made sure I graduated. Benedictine, that's my place, and I'm happy to do whatever I can for it."
Gartenmayer said they aren't done adding to the weight room.
"I'd like to thank Chris and the Chicago Bears for their generosity," Gartenmayer said. "We're still not done with the enhancements to our strength and conditioning program, but with this gift we're well on our way to get to where we need to be."
