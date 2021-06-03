The Benedictine College Volleyball program will host two camps on campus during the Summer - the Raven Juniors Camp (July 6-8) and Elite Camp (July 9).
See this downloadable flier for more information. For questions, contact head coach Victoria Hurtt at 913.426.3770.
Raven Juniors Camp: July 6-8, 2021
The Raven Juniors Camp is an all-skills camp to help develop skills in the game of volleyball. Each day a new skill will be introduced along with fun games and competition. The camp will run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day. The cost of the camp is $75 per camper.
Elite Camp: July 9, 2021
The Elite Camp is geared towards players who are looking to continuing their careers in college. The camp will offer a collegiate training experience that allows players to take part in skills training and gameplay while receiving the opportunity to be seen by the Benedictine coaching staff for the potential of becoming a Future Raven.
