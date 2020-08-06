LEXINGTON, Ky. - The United States Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) recently announced that 1,315 teams have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2019-2020 season, topping last year's record by almost 200 teams. The Benedictine College Volleyball team was among the record-breaking number to earn the Team Academic Award.
"The success in the classroom is indicative of the work ethic of this group of young women," said head coach Erin Cooper. "They have toughness and discipline. I am proud of them for reaching their team academic goal. It is nice to be recognized for your efforts."
The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale.
Benedictine was among 10 schools on the list to represent the Heart of America Athletic Conference. In total there where a total of 66 programs from across the NAIA to be recognized this year with the Team Academic Award in the NAIA.
