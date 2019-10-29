Benedictine volleyball has put itself in a tough spot heading into the Heart of America conference tournament.
The Ravens dropped their last two games of the regular season at home by losing to Central Methodist 3-1 on Saturday and Evangel 3-0 on Tuesday night.
Coach Erin Cooper said everything before the game against the Crusaders felt off and that her team just didn’t look ready to play during the whole game.
“Something felt off in warm-ups and the pregame meal,” Cooper said. “It was very apparent that we weren’t ready to play even though I thought we were very prepared before today.”
Benedictine had a tough time finding offense the entire match and only put together a hitting percentage of .134 compared to Evangel’s .394 on the night.
The Ravens will now have to open the tournament on the road at No. 11 Grand View who is currently the top ranked team in the conference.
Cooper said her team’s belief in themselves needs to improve in preparation for the postseason.
“I need my team to understand that they’re good enough to be in a position to beat teams,” Cooper said. “I think we lack the belief that we’re good enough and that comes from inside.”
Senior Fleur Wesselink led the team in kills with 10 and said Benedictine needs to realize that the conference tournament is a whole new season.
“We need to know that in a tournament your previous record doesn’t matter anymore,” Wesselink said. “It’s a whole new game.”
