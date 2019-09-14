The Benedictine volleyball team continued to deal with its early season struggles in the team's home triangle with No. 7 Grand View and McPherson Saturday at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
The Ravens were swept by the Vikings 3-0 and lost to the Bulldogs 3-1. The one highlight of the weekend for Benedictine was the previous night when senior Fleur Wesselink set a school record 29 kills during the program's 3-2 win over William Penn.
"She had a hell of a game," Coach Erin Cooper said. "If she didn't have that kind of game I'm not sure the outcome would have been the same."
Wesselink had a humble response to her achievement.
"I think I honestly just had a mix of shots," Wesselink said. "I put them everywhere so they didn't know what to expect. I guess it was going good and I got into a flow."
Despite the bright spot, the Ravens (6-11) are facing a rather disappointing start to the season.
Cooper said connecting as a team is key aspect the team must improve on as the season kicks into high gear.
"We need to continue to be disciplined and play as a team," Cooper said. "We were better today but we still need to work on some setter and hitter connection."
Senior setter Paxton Throne had similar sentiments as her coach.
"I think we just get into some lows," Throne said. "We need to connect on certain things."
