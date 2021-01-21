Ravens Wrestling earned a pair of wins at home Tuesday against the Central Christian College Tigers and William Penn University Statesmen.
The Ravens dominated the Tigers, winning 51-3, then took down the Statesmen 22-15. The win over Central Christian marked the highest dual score in program history.
Johnny Hua got things going against the Tigers, winning by fall in the first period at 125 pounds. That would be a common theme for the Ravens in the match against the Tigers.
After Harsh Anchan (141) earned a 16-1 technical fall and Gino Camarca (149) won a 12-4 decision, the Ravens got first-round wins by fall from Michael Lucas (165), Jensen McDermott (174) and Tyson Albright (184).
Breaking that streak, slightly, was Jackson Phillips (285) who won by fall in the second period. That rounded out the Ravens 51-3 win.
In the second match of the night, the Ravens took on Heart of America foe William Penn University.
Anchan picked up the first Ravens win of the match, an 11-5 decision. Lucas earned another 6 points for the Ravens, winning by fall in the first period.
McDermott picked up a 6-2 decision against WPU, pulling the Ravens to within 3 team points, 15-12. Albright leveled the match at 15-15, earning an 8-7 win.
Garret St. Clair (196) earned a 13-3 major decision to push the Ravens in front 19-15 with just one matchup left in the dual.
Phillips closed out the Ravens 22-15 win, earning a 5-2 decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.