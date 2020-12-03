It certainly wasn't the prettiest of wins for Benedictine women's basketball Wednesday night at home against Park University (1-4, Heart 0-4).
The Ravens eked out a 65-59 to end a three game losing streak despite leading by ten points with about four minutes remaining.
Coach Chad Folsom said there is plenty of room for improvement on both ends of the floor especially offensively.
"There are a lot of things we need to do a little bit better," Folsom said. "Our intensity defensively needs to be better and we just need to be in sync offensively."
Free throws were the deciding factor down the stretch as junior forward Ali Brzozowski went 7-8 from the line in the final few minutes.
"I'm happy we made free throws because that really sealed it up for us down the stretch," Folsom said.
The junior had been working on her free throw game this season.
"I've been working to get my percentage back up so that was pretty nice," Brzozowski said.
The junior finished a team-high 18 points in the game including 11 in the second half.
Folsom said there were a few times on offense where he thought his team had the right mentality and worked the ball around allowing for better looks.
"Those were the possessions where we were more patient and moved the ball side to side," Folsom said.
The Ravens (6-4, Heart 4-2 also only out rebounded the Pirates 43-42 despite having the decisive height advantage down low.
"We gave up too many opportunities and second chances," Folsom said.
Folsom said his team needs to return to the way they were playing in the first few weeks of the season.
"We've got to get back to playing the way we were playing two weeks ago," Folsom said. "We don't look like the same team out there."
The Lady Ravens will host Evangel University Saturday at 2 p.m. before heading into winter break.
