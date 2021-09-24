Men’s Soccer lost at home Wednesday night to one of the top teams in the country.
The Ravens lost 3-0 to (10) Missouri Valley College, with all three goals coming in the second half. The Vikings are the defending NAIA national champions.
The teams played a scoreless first 45 minutes, but the Vikings needed less than 2 minutes in the second half to break the scoreless tie. Tom Preston scored to give MVC a 1-0 lead.
Just 8 minutes later, Preston doubled the Vikings lead, knifing through the Ravens defense and scoring to make it 2-0.
The third Vikings goal was scored by Timo Dekker with 4:23 to play to put the finishing touches on the game.
The Vikings controlled possession for most of the second half and recorded 17 shots to just 6 for the Ravens. MVC had 8 shots on goal while the Ravens had 4. Carlos Flores made 4 saves in goal for the home squad.
The Ravens (4-4, 1-2 Heart) will hit the road to play at Clarke University on Saturday, Sept. 25. Their next home game will be Saturday, Oct. 2 against (RV) William Penn University.
