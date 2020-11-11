Benedictine volleyball ended what has been a challenging and crazy season for the program with a 3-1 loss to Park University.
The 26-24 win the Ravens earned in the third set was only the third time all season the Pirates had dropped a set.
Coach Erin Cooper said her team did find some composure late despite coming out very flat and being down 14-1 in the first set to one of the best teams in the nation.
"We didn't bring out the energy we usually bring," Cooper said. "That hurt us early on but we learned a little more about executing a game plan and that helped."
BC would go on to drop the first set 25-14. The Ravens were competitive in the second set before ultimately losing 25-20 and dropping the fourth one 25-14.
BC finishes off the chaotic season with an 8-9 record falling short on qualifying for the Heart tournament.
Cooper simply said this has been a crazy season dealing with the virus as well as being such a young squad.
"This season was crazy," Cooper said. "I think it's been hard for these coming day and day out not knowing what the next day is going to bring. These girls did a phenomenal job of making adjustments and being prepared for anything."
The Ravens are expected to return all but one player from this roster next season.
Cooper said this team has excelled on defense this season and improving on offense is a priority for next season.
"I have lots of love for this team," Cooper said. "They are hard working and tremendously scrappy. They find ways to extend rallies and now I think it's my job to continue to find offense."
Dickerson said the Ravens have a chance to be a much improved team for next fall.
"I think overall with new returning girls and new people coming in we have a chance to be much better next season," Dickerson said.
