Benedictine women's soccer earned their most lopsided victory of the season in a 5-0 shutout win over Park Saturday at Legacy field.
The scoring was opened up by freshman Rachel Beffa with two goals in the 7th and 11th minute of the first half.
Three different Ravens scored the next three goals in a game where a many different players saw time on the pitch.
"We got a solid effort from a lot of people," Coach Lincoln Roblee said. "A lot of people gained more experience that hadn't been on the field as much."
Following the win, the Ravens currently sit at the top of the Heart of America conference with what is a relatively young roster.
Roblee said his team just keeps getting better with experience.
"This is where we want to be." Roblee said. "We're getting better every single game and getting production from different people as well."
Beffa also said the team's chemistry just keeps being more refined with every outing.
"Our warm up looked really well and we just executed in the game which was amazing," Beffa said. "We mesh every game and as time goes by it gets better and better."
Beffa added that the Ravens work heavily on improving their commutation skills on the pitch.
"We really work on our communication skills and getting better at that."
