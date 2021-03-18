The Raven Softball team returned home on Tuesday for their Heart home opener after being swept on the road Saturday at the hands of Central Methodist University.
Benedictine pushed their conference record back to .500 as they snapped a nine-game winning streak for Evangel with a 6-1 and 3-1 win on Ravens Field.
Benedictine broke game one open in the second inning, scoring three runs. Halley Rindom singled in a pair of runs to cap off the inning and give the Ravens their first lead of the doubleheader. They never gave up their lead as they rallied behind Alex Gilham, who earned the start inside the circle in the opener.
Gilham kept the Crusaders in check through six innings. She allowed just one run off six hits while striking out six to earn the win. At the plate, the Ravens finished with 10 hits in support of Gilham. Abby Pressgrove went 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored by Madison Zaccardo went 2 for 4 with a double and RBI. Blair Shanks added a double as the closes within two doubles of the Ravens career record.
In game two, the Ravens needed a sixth-inning rally to break a tie with the Crusaders. After pulling even at 1-1 in the fifth, Natalie Sheffield singled in two runs in the sixth inning to give Benedictine a 3-1 lead.
Pressgrove earned the win inside the circle, throwing the first six innings and allowing just one run off four hits with four strikeouts. Gilham came in to pitch a scoreless seventh inning to earn the save and preserve the sweep for the Ravens.
Megan Medhus went 2 for 2 with two doubles and an RBI while Pressgrove helped her own cause with a double of her own.
