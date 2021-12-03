After playing to a 14-14 tie after the first quarter on Wednesday night, (RV) Raven Women's Basketball held Missouri Valley College to just 5 second-quarter points en route to a 61-48 win to open their Heart of America Athletic Conference schedule.
The Vikings did shoot their way back into the game during the third quarter, closing Benedictine's double-figure halftime lead down to as little as 5 points late in the third quarter. That was all the closer the Vikings would manage to get as the defense turned on the pressure again in the fourth quarter for Benedictine as they outscored Missouri Valley 15-7 to earn the 13-point win.
Defensively, the Ravens forced 21 turnovers that led directly to 14 points. They also pulled in 15 offensive rebounds that led to 12 second-chance points.
Benedictine finished the game with 32 points in the paint as they finished the game shooting 36.7 percent from the floor. Aaliyah Raines led the Ravens in scoring with 18 points. Skylar Washington and Alleigh Kramer added 10 points each while Natalie Smaron added 9. Smaron finished with a game-high 14 rebounds as Benedictine finished with a 44-35 advantage on the glass.
Benedictine returns home for their second game of Heart play at Noon on Saturday as they host MNU inside the Ralph Nolan Gymnasium. Saturday marks the Christmas Toy Challenge where admission is free for those who bring a new, unopened toy that will be donated to the Atchison Salvation Army to help brighten the holiday season in the Atchison Community.
