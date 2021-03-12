Benedictine Women's basketball had its season come to a close Friday night in a 58-45 loss to Xavier University of Louisiana at Lakeland in the opening round of the NAIA Women's basketball Championship.
The Lady Ravens struggled on offense throughout the night only going 29% from the field and 14% from beyond the arc.
Senior Natalie Smaron was the lone bright spot for BC on the night.
Smaron recorded a double-double on the night with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
No other Raven managed to get close to double-digits in points with key players like junior Skylar Washington and junior Ali Brzozowski combining for eight total points.
BC did have a 20-19 lead late in the second quarter but the Gold Nuggets would go on a 10-2 run to lead 29-22 at halftime.
The Ravens couldn't really recover from the deficit as they continued to struggle on offense in the second half despite having opportunities from Xavier only shooting 32% in the game.
BC turned the ball over 17 times on the night as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.