The Benedictine College Athletic Department and Benedictine Community lost a great Raven recently with the passing of Julie Kocour.
A 1962 graduate of Mount. St. Scholastica College, Kocour remained at the Mount following her graduation serving as a faculty member of the Health, Physical Education, and Recreation Department. She served in that capacity for 38 years and upon retirement, given the status of Professor Emeritus. During her tenure, she served as a teacher, coach, intramural director, member of the college Fine Arts Committee, club sponsor, and Athletic Director.
She served as the Athletic Director for the Raven Athletic Department from 1997-2000 and was inducted into the Raven Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001. Kocour was recognized as a "Pioneer" in Women's Intercollegiate Sports. Her lists of accomplishments included instructor, gymnastics coach, Women's Athletic Director, Board of Directors for Kansas Women's intercollegiate Athletic Organization, State Commissioner for Kansas Women's Intercollegiate Athletics, Director of Intramurals, moderator for cheerleader's and dance club in addition to her final role as Benedictine's AD.
Mass of Christian burial is today at 11 a.m. at St. Benedict Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A parish rosary will begin at 10 a.m. at the church with visitation to follow until time of the mass. Memorial contributions are suggested to Benedictine College Women's Athletic Department, St. Benedict Parish, or Mount St. Scholastica and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with whom funeral care has been entrusted. Memories of Julie and condolences to the family may be left online at www.arensbergpruett.com.
She is survived by two sons, Robert and Michael; daughter-in-law, Julie; eight grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Sister Gabrielle Kocour, OSB '67, and Sue Kurzdorfer.
