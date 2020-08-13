The Raven Men's Soccer team under head coach Jon Sosa have been selected to finish sixth in the Heart of America Athletic Conference by the conference coaches.
The annual Preseason Heart Coaches' Poll was released on Monday afternoon and saw two-time NAIA National Champion Central Methodist University slated as the preseason favorite.
Benedictine posted an overall record of 8-8-3 last season while going 4-5-2 in Heart play. They are scheduled to open their 2020 season on the road Saturday, Sept. 5, in North Newton, Kan., against Bethel College. They open up their 2020 home schedule on Sept. 9 when they are scheduled to host Columbia (Mo.) College.
Missouri Valley, who wrapped up last season as a Quarterfinalist at the National Championship, was selected as the anticipated runner-up. Baker, William Penn, and Grand View rounded out the top five slots. All five programs closed the 2019 season ranked in the NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Postseason Poll.
The 2020 season is set to open on September 5th with non-conference matchups around the league. The first conference contests are set for September 15th with Graceland traveling to Grand View and Clarke hosting Mount Mercy. Benedictine opens Heart play on Sept. 16 when they host Central Methodist University on Legacy Field at 7:30 p.m. Head over to the Men's Soccer Schedule Page for their complete 2020 schedule.
The top eight teams of the regular season will qualify for the Heart Conference Tournament, which is scheduled to begin on November 7. A date for the NAIA National Championship, which has been postponed to the spring, has yet to be determined.
