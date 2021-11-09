Raven Men's Cross Country earned a runner-up finish on Saturday at the 2021 Heart of America Athletic Conference Championships with a score of 79 points.
Benedictine was paced by the second-place individual finish of David Mannella who ran the 8k course in a time of 25:16 to earn first-team All-Conference honors. He was joined inside the top 15 by Luke Godard who finished in a time of 26:07.7 to earn honorable mention All-Conference honors in 14th place.
With the second-place team finish, the Ravens could potentially punch their ticket to the 2021 NAIA Men's Cross Country National Championship but must finish in the top 30 in Monday's final NAIA Cross Country Coaches Poll.
Grand View University won their first Championship and earned the Heart's first automatic berth.
Thaddeus Friess (19th), Reese Danitschek (22nd), Gabriel Friess (30th), Thomas Campbell (31st), and Colin Donovan (37th) results all contributed to the Ravens final point total.
Head coach Je'Kel Smith said his team has done a good job of dealing with adversity they faced throughout the season
"We were without a few pieces throughout the year because of COVID and other sicknesses," Smith said. "Once everyone was healthy they knew it was game on Those guys really increased their mileage and really pushed each other which I believe was the tool for us finishing second at the conference championships."
After Monday's Coaches' Poll, individual NAIA National Qualifiers from today's Conference Championships will be determined as well. The Top six finishers from today's meet not running on an NAIA automatic qualifying team or at-large qualifying team and finished 20th or better individually in the conference meet, will individually qualify for the NAIA national meet. That means that Manella and Godard would earn a bid to the NAIA Championships.
Information Complied by Benedictine College
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.