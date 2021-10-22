The Heart of America Athletic Conference men's basketball coaches selected their 2021-22 Heart Preseason Poll this week and the Raven Men's Basketball team was selected as the preseason No. 2 by the coaches. Defending Heart regular season and tournament champion William Penn was selected to top the Heart standings again this upcoming season.
Benedictine returned to the NAIA National Tournament, playing their way into the second round, after finishing the season at 21-8 overall with a 15-4 campaign in the Heart.
The Ravens open the season on the road on Oct. 27 before making their home debut on Oct. 30 against Briar Cliff University inside the Ralph Nolan Gymnasium at 7 p.m. The Ravens were picked to finish second this season by the Heart Coaches. They last won the Heart regular-season title during the 2018-19 campaign.
Park is picked to finish third, as they earned that same finish a year ago in the regular-season standings in their first season competing in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
Place Team Votes
1 William Penn 169
2 Benedictine 156
3 Park 145
4 MNU 123
5 Baker 119
6 CMU 94
7 Evangel 83
8 Clarke 80
9 Mount Mercy 78
10 Grand View 68
11 Missouri Valley 60
11 Peru State 60
13 Culver-Stockton 22
14 Graceland 17
