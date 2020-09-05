Benedictine men’s soccer enters the fall season looking to rely on an experienced group in one of the toughest conferences in NAIA.
“I’m excited to see the amount of returners we have that had a big role in our team but are also developing into big roles,” Coach John Sosa said “We have a good amount of skill back.”
The Ravens have six seniors coming back as well as some juniors and sophomores who saw valuable playing time last year.
JJ Johannsen, Wyatt Fowler and Girma Kassa were three of four top scorers for Benedictine last season.
The Ravens also return starting goalkeeper Isaac Jenkins.
Sosa sees a number of strengths with the team this year from unity to athletic prowess on the field.
“I’m hoping that we’re united and so far we have been,” Sosa said. “We’re going to be an athletic team, hungry but we also want to stick to being a possession oriented team while also using the speed that we have.”
Sosa also said he is reinforcing the importance to following social distancing.
“We have to stay on top of that especially with these guys having plenty of opportunities to gather and be college students,” Sosa said. “I’m encouraging them to be on top of it and wear their mask because that’s the only way we can have a season.”
Sosa said not being able to just simply show affection or encouragement in certain ways is tough to deal with in a team environment.
“To come into an environment where we can’t even shake each other’s hand is challenging,” Sosa said.
