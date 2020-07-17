KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) has announced its annual Honors Court and Team Academic Excellence awards and Benedictine Men's Basketball is represented on both lists.
Matt Austin and Saxton Thuston have earned a spot on the NABC Honors Court while the Men's Basketball team earned the Team Academic Excellence award.
"Congratulations to Matt and Saxton for being named to the NABC Honors Court," said Men's Basketball head coach Ryan Moody. "They both are great students and great representatives of our Benedictine College and our program."
In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria. The qualifications are as follows academically a junior or senior and a varsity player, cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2019-20 academic year, students must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution and member of an NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I or II institution with an NABC member coach.
To earn the Team Academic Excellence award, a team must achieve a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better during the 2019-20 academic year. Additionally, teams must count all student-athletes who competed during the 2019-20 academic year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.