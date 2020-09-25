Men’s Soccer picked up its first win of the 2020 campaign Wednesday night, beating the Baker Wildcats at Legacy Field in Atchison.
The Ravens picked up an early goal and went on to earn a 2-0 victory.
The Ravens got on the board in the fifth minute when Daniel Barry slipped a nice pass forward to Robert Mike Keon, who was able to beat the Baker keeper, Collyn Lowry, giving the Ravens an early 1-0 lead.
The Ravens continued to push forward in the first half, nearly coming up with a second goal. Girma Kassa beat Lowry but was whistled for being offside, keeping the score at 1-0.
On the other end, the Wildcats had some set pieces in dangerous positions, including two corner kicks, but the Ravens were able to clear each chance, maintaining a 1-0 lead at half.
Adding to the Ravens lead in the second half was JJ Johannsen, with 27:30 left to play in the match. Kassa put a shot on goal that was deflected to the center of the box. Johannsen calmly knocked it in to double the Ravens lead to 2-0.
With 16 minutes left to play, Jenkins kept the Wildcats off the scoreboard with a diving save to his left. Then, with 11 minutes left to play, Jenkins dove to his right for another save. With 6:45 to play, Jenkins again was tested to his right, and again he was up to the challenge. The great saves helped Jenkins secure his first clean sheet of the season. He finished with 4 saves in the match.
The Ravens have a week off before taking on Grand View University Wednesday, Sept. 30 back home at Legacy Field.
