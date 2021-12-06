Benedictine basketball rebounded with an 83-73 win over MidAmerica Nazarene Saturday after dropping its first Heart game of the season Wednesday against Missouri Valley.
Senior guard Jaiden Bristol missed the game against the Vikings but led the Ravens with 25 points in the bounce-back victory over the Pioneers.
"I was very ready to play after not playing Wednesday night," Bristol said. "Our team feels like we've been in a funk lately, and any win in the conference is nice to have."
Head Coach Ryan Moody said his performance was all the more impressive after missing practice for most of the week.
"He was out for most of the week with an injury and didn't really practice," Moody said. "We did tweak a couple of things on ball screens that he did take advantage of."
The Ravens as a whole put forth a places effort with senior guards Matt Austin and Nysir Scott both having 12 points, and three other Ravens had eight.
"When we're balanced we're at our best," Bristol said. "Any guy can step up on any night."
Moody said the Ravens have dealt with inconsistencies with their rotation this season due to injuries and other reasons until this win.
"We're at our best when our best players are aggressive and when our scoring and shot taking is spread around," Moody said. "Tonight was the first time all season that we've kind of found a rhythm in our rotation."
Moody said a hot shooting start and defensive play helped them build a 48-27 lead going into halftime.
"Getting off to a good start early from the three-point line really helped," Moody said. "As well as a very aggressive defensive start with being really into the ball and not allowing easy shots."
The Pioneers didn't fold in the second half and narrowed the deficit to 79-70 with 1:44 left to play.
Moody thought his team handled the way MNU fought back late in the game well.
"The hardest part of being up that much is keeping your defensive focus because every shot is a good shot for them," Moody said. "I thought our guys did a good job of responding for the most part."
