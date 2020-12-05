Benedictine women's basketball earned what is probably its best win of the season over Evangel University Saturday at Ralph Gymnasium.
The Ravens bested the previously undefeated Crusaders in a 64-57 result that saw the BC offense at maybe its best all season.
"I told them it was probably our best all season," Coach Chad Folsom said. "I really feel like what we call 'eight speed.' We played under control on offense and took what they gave us and didn't rush things."
The Ravens (7-4, Heart 5-2) put up a field goal percentage of 43, which is the team's best since November 18.
"We also made the extra pass to find the open player," Folsom said. "Our field goal percentage shows that we were getting better shots."
BC also held the Crusaders (3-1, Heart 1-1) to a season low on offense in points.
Evangel had only played three games but was averaging 90 points per game, including 89 against No. 17 Central Methodist.
Folsom said his team did a good of stepping up to the challenge the Crusaders presented on offense.
"We had to be able to guard them and talk," Folsom said. "They are all kind of interchangeable with how they play. They all can shoot and drive so we really had to communicate well."
The Ravens also won on the glass, out rebounding Evangel 43-26 despite the Crusaders averaging a conference-high 51 rebounds coming into the game.
The difference in the game proved to be a 13-2 run BC went on to close the half resulting in a 36-25 halftime lead.
The Ravens were able to hold the lead the rest of the night.
"They might have been a little tired at the end of the half and were executing and getting good shots at the rim," Folsom said. "It was great getting a cushion going into the half we were able to maintain."
Junior Skylar Washington led the team with 15 points including a couple big shots down the stretch that halted the Crusaders' momentum.
"She hasn't hit the shots as well this year thus far," Folsom said. "I think she'll shoot the ball better as we get into the second semester but we need that from her."
BC finished with seven players who had at least six points in the game.
"I think we just came out with a lot of energy and really wanted this win," Washington said. "It's important to just keep sharing the ball. We usually have a number of players around ten points."
The Ravens will head into winter break currently fourth place in the Heart of America Conference.
"We put ourselves in a good spot," Folsom said. "We have to pick up where we left off after the break."
