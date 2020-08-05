The Heart of America Conference released its preseason poll for the upcoming football season this fall Wednesday with Benedictine voted first in the south Division and Grand View voted first in the north Division.
The Vikings were the North Division Champion last season received five first-place votes and the maximum 50 points. Culver-Stockton claimed the final first-place tally and tied with William Penn as the second-place favorite after totaling 44 points each. Clarke landed in fourth place after collecting 37 points, followed by Peru State (34 points) and Graceland (31 points).
For the second year on a row, the Ravens were selected as the favorite to claim the South Division title after receiving three first-place votes and tallying 48 points. Baker, last season's defending South Division champ, landed in second after receiving two first-place votes and a total of 43 points. Evangel claimed the final available first-place vote and landed in third place after earning 43 points. Missouri Valley and MidAmerica Nazarene finished tied for fourth, finishing with 35 points each, followed by Central Methodist who finished in sixth with 32 points.
The 2020 season is set to begin on September 12th with divisional competition slated to open on October 17th. The NAIA Football Championship Series has been delayed to Spring 2021 with official dates still to be determined by the national office.
