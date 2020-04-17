Sunday was supposed to be the annual spring game for Benedictine football but obvious health circumstances have canceled that game to being what can only be described as the most challenging offseason in program history.
Coach Larry Wilcox said coaches are in full swing using technology to try and maintain some semblance of normalcy throughout this time.
“Not having the spring game is disappointing as well as not working with players daily,” Wilcox said. “Coaches are maintaining through contact, text and email. Position coaches are having Zoom meetings with their guy.”
Perhaps the biggest challenge for college football programs across the country is players trying to stay in the best physical shape they can be without going to a weight room facility, while also keeping up with their academics.
“Players are really being challenged to maintain a productive academic environment doing classes on line in multiple forms with professors,” Wilcox said. “They are also having to be creative with conditioning and lifting program with all gyms and fitness centers closed. Home and backyard workouts. Not working out together is a big thing to everyone.”
A unique team bonding experience was also canceled for the program in a trip to France in May that would’ve had players, coaches and family members traveling.
Professional football will most likely be able to at least play without fans this coming fall, but every college football program is facing much more potentially challenging circumstances.
College programs have to deal with many of their student-athletes coming from different states or sometimes even different countries.
That also doesn’t take into account dealing with if any students are allowed back on campus this fall.
The Raven legend maintains a stern and a refreshingly optimistic view on college football being played at Larry Wilcox Stadium come this fall.
“I’m optimistic we will play and have fans,” Wilcox said. “Not ready to throw in the towel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.