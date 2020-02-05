Benedictine football hopes to bounce back after a relatively disappointing 2019 season in which the program missed the playoffs, and a big step in that process started Wednesday on National Signing Day.
The Ravens inked 55 players to the program with 26 of those kids coming from Kansas and Missouri.
Coach Larry Wilcox said he was pleased with the amount of kids they have grabbed so far.
"We had a chance to host a lot of really good players and students on the campus these last four or five weeks," Wilcox said. "We're pleased that so many good players and talented students choose to be a part of what we've got going on here with not only the football program, but the school as well."
Wilcox said they may have had a little emphasis at the cornerback position in this class, but the main idea is to get the best players available no matter the position.
"Maybe a little bit at cornerback, but typically we're just trying to recruit the best freshman we can find," Wilcox said.
The most notable name on the list of new Ravens is, of course, local kid Maur Hill-Mount Academy senior Abe Siebenmorgen.
"He's going to be a really good guy in our program here," Wilcox said.
Siebenmorgen will be signing Wednesday at Maur Hill-Mount Academy after classes.
The soon to be lifelong Raven is just one of the 26 kids from Kansas and Missouri schools.
"The nucleus of our team is going to come from Kansas and Missouri," Wilcox said.
Benedictine also recruits relatively well on the national stage as well with nine kids from Texas and four from California in this class.
The Ravens even have a kicker coming from Degerfors, Sweden.
"We've had a number of Swedish kids here over the years who have proven to be excellent students and good players," Wilcox said.
Wilcox said it'll be a growing process for any incoming freshmen, and so the coaching staff tries to not throw too much at them early in their careers.
"We don't feel like a guy has to an All-American the first day," Wilcox said. "We give them time to develop, mature, learn the system and feel comfortable with what's going on around them rather than throwing them into a fail situation."
The Ravens are still waiting on some high school players who are undecided, as well as transfers from junior college or a four year school.
