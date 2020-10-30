Men's Soccer rode the momentum of a late first-half goal and turned in a strong second half in a win against Clarke University on Saturday.
The Ravens beat the Pride 6-1 at home on Legacy Field.
It looked almost certain the Ravens would enter halftime trailing by a goal, but with fewer than 10 seconds to go a long pass from midfield was sent towards the Clarke box. Daniel Wee chest-passed to teammate Robert Mike Keon who used one touch to beat Clarke keeper Jan Paule. The goal sent the teams into the break tied, 1-1.
The Ravens kept the momentum rolling early in the second half. Daniel Barry sent a pass into the box and found Keon, who calmly tapped the ball past Paule for his second goal of the match. The goal gave the Ravens a 2-1 lead with 39 minutes to play.
Just a minute later, Barry sent another ball into the box, Paule tried to punch it out but Zacarias Crespo was there and buried a rocket into the net to extend the Ravens lead to 3-1.
Daniel Wee kept the good times rolling for the Ravens, streaking towards goal, out-running two Pride defenders, and slipping a goal past Paule to put the Ravens up 4-1 with 34:21 left on the clock in the second half.
After a foul in the Clarke box, David Torres stepped to the spot and went to the lower-left corner to score the penalty kick, giving the Ravens a 5-1 lead with 15 minutes to play.
Justin Morales put the finishing touches on the game, adding the final Ravens goal with 16 seconds to play off an assist from Dylan Posada.
Despite the Ravens controlling most of the possession in the first half, it was Clarke that put a dent in the scoreboard first. Markus Aramis Oliveira took a free kick outside of the Ravens box and Jakob Schoon was at the other end of the cross into the box, sliding a shot past Nick Passinese in goal. The goal gave the Pride a 1-0 lead with 17 minutes to play before halftime.
The Ravens upped their intensity in the final 15 minutes of the half. Girma Kassa created a couple opportunities but was denied. Wee had a shot in the box saved by Paule, and Paule made another save on a Lazar Kostic shot.
The Pride kept their lead until Keon's goal just seconds before the halftime buzzer.
Wee and Keon are now tied for the team lead in goals scored, each notching six. Saturday's win is the fifth-straight for the Ravens against the Pride since Clarke joined the Heart of America Conference in 2016.
The Ravens improved their record to 6-4. They'll close out the regular season with two away games. The Ravens will play at Graceland University on Oct. 27, then at Mount Mercy University on Oct. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.