Benedictine women's basketball put together arguably its best performance of the season to end the regular season with a 91-71 win over Mount Mercy Saturday at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
The Ravens (16-7, Heart 14-5) had control for pretty much the whole game including an impressive eleven steals in the first half.
Coach Chad Folsom said their pressure early really helped to get off to the strong start they had.
"Tonight our pressure really set the tone with getting a lot of steals and fast break opportunities," Folsom said. "We put it together for forty minutes after the last game we kind of let up at the end."
Senior Natalie Smaron had another solid performance in the paint with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
The double-double adds to what has been a standout season for Smaron.
"She's a force to reckon with," Folsom said. "She shows it every week and to have a 6'2 presence in the middle who can score from anywhere on the floor is really good."
Freshman Alleigh Kramer had 16 points on the night as she kept impressing in her first season with the program.
Folsom said having someone like her to bring off the bench has been nice.
"Every game she gets more and more confidence with the athleticism she has," Folsom said. "It's nice to have her coming off the bench to bring a spark when she's in."
Kramer said she is thankful for how much the other players in the program have helped her develop especially senior Sam Brennan.
"The girls have really helped me out with learning everything, especially Brennan," Kramer said. "She really helps me out when I have questions about anything and it shows on the court how much we help each other."
The Ravens will now have a week off as they prepare for whoever they will host on Feb. 25th in the first round of the Heart Tournament.
"We got a whole week to work on ourselves, get rested and focus on whoever we'll be playing," Folsom said.
