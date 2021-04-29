After being shutout in the series opener on Saturday, the (RV) Raven Baseball team closed out their final road series of the season with three straight over Graceland University.
After falling 6-0, the Ravens won the series with wins of 6-4, 17-5, and 11-8 with the series finale needing 11 innings to decide the outcome.
With just five hits in their series-opening loss. the Ravens belted out 39 in the final three games to finish the series hitting .312 as a team with 13 doubles, two triples, and five home runs.
Mark Hartley, Michael Slaten, and Tate Garcia earned wins on the hill for the Ravens. Hartley won game two throwing five innings and limited Graceland to just one run off three hits with three strikeouts. Slaten won game three, throwing five innings and holding Graceland scoreless off one hit with six strikeouts. Slaten took a no-hitting into the fourth inning of his outing. Garcia earned the series-finale win in relief. He threw the final five and two-thirds of the 11-inning win for the Ravens. He held Graceland hitless, giving up one unearned run with four strikeouts.
Slaten and Jacob Pavlyak each hit .500 for the series with Pavlyak finishing the four games with a .929 slugging percentage. He went 7 of 14 with six runs scored while hitting three doubles and one home run to finish the series with four RBI. Slaten went 8 of 16 with 5 RBI off a double, triple, and home run. Daryl Myers finished the weekend with three doubles and a home run while Danny Favazza added two doubles. Nathan Phipps, Jack Harpole, and Jackson Doherty all recorded doubles while Tyler Marchand and Brandon Van Beceleare hit the final two home runs.
