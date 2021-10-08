(23) Women's Soccer secured their fifth win of conference play on Wednesday night with a 2-1 win over Grand View University.
Benedictine scored goals during the 32nd minute and 70th minute that proved to be the game-winner against the Vikings.
Hailey White netted the first goal of the game during the 32nd minute and the Ravens held a 1-0 advantage through halftime into the 69th minute when the Vikings knocked in their equalizer.
Less than a minute after the Vikings tied the match, Rachel Beffa gave the Ravens back the lead which proved to be enough for the win.
Olivia Berry earned the win in goal for the Ravens as she finished with four saves.
Benedictine held a two-shot advantage, 13-11, and finished with nine shots on goal.
The Ravens are off until Oct. 16 when they travel to Springfield, Mo., to take on the Evangel University Valor.
