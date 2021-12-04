Benedictine men’s basketball enters the season with plenty of expectations after its second NAIA Men’s Basketball Championships appearance in two out of three years.
The Ravens will have their entire starting five and pretty much the team as a whole back for another shot at a playoff run.
“Clearly the expectations are high,” Head coach Ryan Moody said. “There is a lot of experience and confidence there, and that can honestly be a two-edged sword, but this group has been fantastic from day one.”
All-American point guard Jaiden Bristol and All-Heart selection guard Matt Austin along with senior guard Chris Jackson are manning the backcourt for the Ravens.
Senior forwards Jayden Temme and Eric Krus return as well to lead the way in the frontcourt.
The Ravens will once again lean on the impressive depth they’ve had for the past few seasons.
“We like to be really unselfish, and we typically have five or six guys in that 10-13 point range and kind of sharing the ball,” Moody said. “Our leadership structure here isn’t necessarily down to one or two guys, and we’ve got a whole group.”
Moody also highlighted the type of work Bristol has put in during the offseason to improve even more after an all-American season.
“He had a great offseason, looks motivated, stronger, faster, and shoots it better,” Moody said.
BC will have contend with the daunting challenge that has been the Heart of America the past few seasons.
“I do believe the Heart is truly one of the toughest leagues in the country,” Moody said. “I don’t think the coaching in this league gets enough credit, and the talent of players has gone up two levels through my ten years here. This league a gauntlet.”
Moody said having the proper leadership and team chemistry is big when wanting to make a run not only through the Heart but into the postseason as well.
“You have to have great leadership within your team,” Moody said. “If you have some selfish guys you’ll get exposed really early, and we’ve been blessed to recruit some really high character individuals.”
