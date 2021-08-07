Benedictine men’s basketball’s Elite Camp made an impressive return after being cancelled in 2020 because of the Covid pandemic.
“What a difference a year makes,” Head coach Ryan Moody said. “Last year at this time we weren’t sure if we were going to have a season and now we’re thankfully able to pull this camp off.”
The program had 60 high school juniors and seniors in attendance from across nine different states. The camp previously had 40 players from five states in 2019.
Moody said the growth reflects the rising interest in the Raven hardwood program.
“We’ve worked hard to keep building this camp up and people are interested in Benedictine and what we have going on here,” Moody said.
Moody said it’s a good opportunity for his program and the high school players who attend after the drought of no camps last summer.
“It’s equally important for them as it is for us,” Moody said. “Last year a lot of guys didn’t get seen because of Covid. We get a chance to see juniors and seniors that we didn’t see before and invite some seniors we did see through the recruiting period in July to come see our campus.”
The camp began at 11 a.m. with a tour of the BC campus, registration and lunch, and with strictly on court basketball camp events from around 1-4:30 p.m.
