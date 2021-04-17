Benedictine Men's Lacrosse bested Ottawa University for the second time in four days with the 19-11 victory putting the Ravens in the semifinals of the Heart postseason Tournament Saturday at Legacy Field.
BC were in control most of the game and headed into halftime with an 11-6 lead.
The Ravens broke away in the third quarter by shutting out Braves 5-0.
BC coach Will Garrett said his team responded well after halftime to some adjustments Ottawa made from their previous meeting four days prior.
"They did some things better this game that we need to adjust to and think about," Garrett said. "When we win faceoffs and ride well we get more possessions that lead to goals. They (Braves) had a hard time getting out of there end in the third quarter."
Senior Sean Molyneux led the team in goals with six in the game while both senior Jack Kandoth and junior Brady Guck finished with four goals.
Kandoth scored three of the first four goals for the Ravens.
"As long as Jake beat his guy there wasn't a lot of help coming and he exploited that early," Garret said.
The six goal effort was a season for Molyneux after going 0-10 in shots the previous game with Ottawa.
"He just got free a lot more and he had a lot of the same shots he had in the last game but he just put them in today.," Garret said.
The Ravens move on to the semifinal round to take on St. Ambrose 1 p.m. Thursday at Legacy Field.
BC lost to the Fighting Bees earlier in the month by a score of 14-11.
Kandoth said his team will be ready to correct their errors and avenge that close defeat.
"We have motivation to play them again," Kandoth said. "We know the mistakes we made and those mistakes won't happen again."
