No. 6 Baker University held off a push by the Raven Football team on Saturday afternoon to earn a 28-23 win over the Ravens in Heart South play.
Benedictine led early on to see Baker score 14 unanswered in the second quarter to take a 14-7 lead into halftime. Rayshon Mills scored the first touchdown of the game for Benedictine on a 5-yard rush.
The Ravens cut their deficit to 14 early in the third quarter on a 26-yard field goal from Sam Wilber and then traded scores with the Wildcats over the remainder of the game.
Baker pushed the advantage to 11 on a rush by JD Woods before Benedictine's Garrett Kettle answered with a 16-yard rush of his own. With the fourth quarter remaining, Baker led 21-17 before adding a touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter. Tre Adger scored on a 13-yard pass from Kettle inside the final two minutes of the game to close their deficit to 28-23 before the Ravens failed on the 2-point conversion.
Benedictine finished with 280 yards of total offense. Kettle finished with 146 yards off 14 of 26 while also rushing for 66 yards off 16 carries. Adger added 79 yards off 5 receptions to round out the offensive leaders for the Ravens.
Defensively, the Ravens were led by Joshua Morris and Dwayne Lacy with 9 tackles each. Tyler Tierney added 8 with the Ravens finished with 10 tackles for a loss. Gavin Spangler added two sacks while Jalen James added a third.
Benedictine remains on the road next week, as they travel to Evangel University to take on the Valor. The game will take place at Eagle Stadium in Nixa, Mo., with kickoff slated for 1 p.m.
