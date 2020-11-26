Benedictine couldn't grab much to feast on Thanksgiving Day against Baker university at Larry Wilcox Stadium.
The Ravens could manage one score late in the fourth quarter in a 19-6 defeat to the Wildcats in what will most likely be legendary coach Larry Wilcox's final game as head coach of the program.
Wilcox gave credit to a Wildcat (6-0) defense that was number two in the conference and had only allowed 5.8 points per game going into turkey day.
"I give a lot of credit to Baker's defense," Wilcox said. "They've had a great defense all year and last couple years we've had difficulty moving the ball against them. They aren't big but they are fast and physical."
BC committed five turnovers on the day including two in the first quarter that gave Baker an early 9-0 lead.
Wilcox said the turnovers were probably the biggest factor in the rough day for the offense.
"We knew we had our work cut out for us and we thought we had a game plan to put a dent in them," Wilcox said. "It didn't materialize primarily because of the turnovers we had."
The Ravens (7-2) went into the game averaging nearly two hundred yards on the ground but could only muster 43 yards against the number one rushing defense in Heart of America.
The lone score for BC on the day came in the fourth quarter following a blocked field as senior quarterback Garret Kettle hit senior wide receiver Tre Adger for a 52 yard touchdown with about seven minutes remaining.
The Ravens could still possibly get an at-large bid for the 65th annual NAIA Football Championship Series but the odds aren't too high with almost half of the NAIA left to play in the spring.
"We'll see what happens in the spring," Wilcox said. "We won seven football games and there might not be a whole lot of teams who win that many games this year. I'm not going to try and predict the future. I'll just go with what happens."
Even in crushing defeat, Wilcox reinforced for his players to stay positive about the future no matter what position they are in.
"I know they are frustrated and disappointed but I also want them to be positive with all the good things they have done here," "We wish the seniors and guys that are done that they have great careers. I'm excited for the guys returning and the games they have yet to play."
