Senior guard Matt Austin is the latest Benedictine Men’s basketball player to add his name to the Ravens’ history book in an 87-73 win over Peru State Wednesday night at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
Austin had a career-high in points with 33 and also notched his 1,000th career point with his final three of the game.
Austin said he couldn’t have achieved this milestone without his teammates.
“It’s huge and shows dedication not only from me but my teammates,” Austin said. “I wouldn’t have near 1,000 points without them and give all the credit to them.”
The Ravens (10-5, Heart 4-2) trailed a majority of the contest before outscoring the Bobcats 26-10 in the final eight minutes.
Head Coach Ryan Moody said Austin along with his two other St. Joseph seniors in Jaiden Bristol and Saxton Thuston were a major part of the victory with the multitude of plays they made down the stretch.
“Those guys decided they weren’t going to lose tonight,” Moody said. “You can tell they’ve played together since they were little because they knew where they were going to be and made plays together.”
Bristol was second in points on the night with 20 and also had 10 assists. Thuston had a near double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds.
“We’re a really tight group, and when it comes to the fire we know we’ll get each other through it,” Austin said.
The win was a gritty effort overall with the Ravens dealing with injures, Covid-19 protocols, and also having just played Monday due to weather.
Moody said his team just has the attitude to take whatever comes at them and adjust.
“Our mentality is that we’ll figure it out,” Moody said. “You can’t control weather, pandemics, or injuries, but you can control how you play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.