Benedictine men's basketball earned a much-needed 73-69 win over Park heading into the winter break after an up and down last month.
Head Coach Ryan Moody said the win was needed going into a break that is desperately needed for his squad that has been kind of beat up for about a month.
"We needed this both mentally and physically," Moody said. "People don't really realize how long basketball season is. You start practice in September first, and if you are lucky you are still playing in March."
Senior guard Matt Austin had his best game of the season with 29-points off of six threes.
Moody said Austin was able to maneuver and find spots to exploit the defense throughout the game.
"He's a special player," Moody said. "The other guys found a way to get him the ball tonight. He hasn't moved well the last couple of games, but he moved and found spots to get shots and drives."
Moody said their effort on defense and the ability to compete at the rim were the biggest factor for the win over a tough conference opponent.
"I was more pleased with our physicality more so than our game plan," Moody said. "We wanted to take away the rim against them, but that's really tough because that's what they do."
Seniors Tyson Cathy and Saxton Thuston both had impressive performances on both ends of the floor in the paint.
"If those two guys play with that kind of energy around the rim we got a chance to be pretty darn good," Moody said. "Those guys give us the ability to switch and do different things on defense with their length."
Austin said the win was critical after the Ravens have experienced a little bit of disappointing month.
"We went through some rough stretches, but the key was just sticking together," Austin said. "Basketball has its ups and downs, and now we're on the upward trend."
The performance was also a bounce for Austin who had been struggling from beyond the arc the last month.
"It was nice because I've struggled the past few games," Austin said. "My teammates and coaches have helped by having faith in me."
