Benedictine basketball won its third game in a row Tuesday night at Missouri Valley by a score of 75-70 after a 1-5 start to the season.
The game was a back and forth battle that saw the Ravens end up on top thanks in large part to the effort on junior Matt Austin who led the team in scoring on the night with 30 points six threes.
Coach Ryan Moody also gave credit to the defense Austin had on the floor.
"He was confidentially knocking them down from beyond arc," Moody said. "He's also been what we've need with how he's played defensively as well."
Moody said he liked how his team was able to handle adversity in a close game on the road.
"We weren't fighting through at adversity very well the first few games of the season," Moody said. "So it was nice to see us respond on the road in a tough game."
Moody said the team will be able to enjoy their Thanksgiving break by closing in on .500 after a relatively rough start to the season.
Sophomore forward Jayden Temme was second in scoring on Benedictine with 17 points.
