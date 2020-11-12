The Asher Sports Complex has been home to the Benedictine College Softball program since the Spring of 2015 and this week, Benedictine Athletic Director Charlie Gartenmayer announced an upgrade to the playing surface for the softball team.
"We are excited to announce that construction is underway to add turf to the softball field," Gartenmayer said. "The infield as well as foul territory in the outfield will be replaced with turf and will be ready for play when the Ravens take the field for the Spring of 2021."
The Raven Athletic Department is working with Mammoth Sports Construction out of Meriden, Kan. Mammoth Sports Construction is a full-service, turnkey sports company for schools and athletic complexes. Well-known for installing incredible synthetic turf playing fields, they also offer multiple services that include track installation, lighting, bleachers, locker room, and facility construction.
"I am excited about the renovations to our softball field," Benedictine softball coach Paul Hunt said. "With these renovations, we will have a top tier facility inside the NAIA. Our players will benefit from having a great playing surface regardless of the weather conditions."
Hunt gives credit to the work Gartenmayer and President Stephen Minnis have done to keep improving athletics.
"The dedication and support that President Stephen Minnis and Charlie have for the continued growth of our program is a great foundation for our culture," Hunt said. "We are excited to continue moving forward."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.