The annual Raven Golf Classic will take place on July 31 at Tiffany Greens Golf Course in Kansas City, Mo.
Registration and lunch are scheduled for 11 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Dinner and cocktails will follow the conclusion of the event at roughly 6 p.m. If you would like to attend this year's Raven Golf Classic, please RSVP by Monday, July 27.
As in years past, there are several ways that you can get involved with the Raven Golf Classic. The price of the classic is $250 for an individual golfer with a discount to $150 for Benedictine employees and alumni (Class of 2009 through Class of 2019). The individual package includes a round of golf, lunch, beverages, and a gift package.
There are two ways you can register for the Raven Golf Classic. Visit my.benedictine.edu/GolfClassic2020 or by returning the registration form located on the 2020 Raven Golf Classic Brochure and mailing it into Benedictine College, Athletic Office, 1020 North Second Street, Atchison, KS 66002.
There are four additional sponsorship packages available on top of just the individual golfer rate, they are as follows:
PLATINUM SPONSOR – $5,000. The Platinum Sponsor Package includes 8 playing spots with lunch, beverages, and 18 holes of golf, a gift package for all golfers, a Sponsors Gift, clubhouse banner, all sponsor banner, hole sponsor banner, cart signage, social media recognition, and recognition during the tournament reception.
GOLD SPONSOR – $2,500. The Gold Sponsor Package includes 4 playing spots with lunch, beverages, and 18 holes of golf, a gift package for all golfers, a Sponsors Gift, all sponsor banner, hole sponsor banner, social media recognition, and recognition during the tournament reception.
SILVER SPONSOR – $1,500. The Silver Sponsor Package includes 4 playing spots with lunch, beverages, and 18 holes of golf, gift package for all golfers, all sponsor banner, hole sponsor banner, and recognition during tournament reception.
HOLE SPONSOR – $100. The Hole Sponsor Package allows you to have a banner placed on the golf course to show your support for Raven Athletics.
Don't miss out on a great afternoon of golf that supports the Raven Athletic Department and their efforts to continue to give the current generation of Raven student-athletes a top-notch experience while representing Benedictine College on the course, field, court or track. For additional questions or to donate prizes please contact, Michael Faucett,913.360.7360, mfaucett@benedictine.edu. To learn more about Tiffany Greens Golf Course, visit https://www.tiffanygreensgolf.com/
