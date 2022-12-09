Women's Basketball turned in a complete performance Tuesday night to improve to 4-1 at home.
The Ravens defeated the Graceland University Yellowjackets 76-39 in the friendly confines of Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
The Ravens started the first quarter strong, getting three quick buckets right at the rim to take a 6-2 lead. However, the Yellowjackets held the Ravens to 2 points over the next 7 minutes and took an 11-8 lead. The Ravens finished the quarter as they started it, though, rattling off 6 points to take a 14-11 lead after 10 minutes of action.
The Ravens kept the momentum going to begin the second quarter, extending their scoring run to 15-0 to build a 23-11 lead, and taking a 34-20 lead into the halftime break. The home squad did their best work in the paint, scoring 20 first-half points inside. The Ravens also improved from outside, knocking down 2-of-4 from 3-point range in the second quarter after going 1-8 in the opening quarter.
The Ravens really took control of the contest in the third quarter, outscoring the Yellowjackets 27-10 to take a 61-30 lead. The Ravens shot 55% from the field in the period, again doing damage by getting shots close to the basket.
The defense didn't let up for the Ravens in the final period, holding the Yellowjackets to 9 points in the final 10 minutes, and outscored the visitors 42-19 in the second half of the game.
Josie Weishaar had a team-high 15 points for the Ravens. Jennifer Jacobs added 14 points and 6 rebounds, and Aaliyah Raines scored 13 points to go with 5 rebounds and 5 assists.
The Ravens are now 4-1 at home this season, with an overall record of 4-5 and 2-2 in Heart of America play. They'll try to keep the positive momentum going when they host Culver-Stockton College at 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.