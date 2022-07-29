Osborn

Benedictine head coach Joel Osborn will be entering his second season as the Benedictine College head football coach.

 File photo

Benedictine College Football head coach Joel Osborn has announced changes to the football staff heading into the 2022 season.

Those changes include the elevation of Andy Merfeld to Special Team Coordinator. Coach Merfeld will also coach the corners allowing Kyle Cogan to transition to coaching safeties.

