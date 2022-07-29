Benedictine College Football head coach Joel Osborn has announced changes to the football staff heading into the 2022 season.
Those changes include the elevation of Andy Merfeld to Special Team Coordinator. Coach Merfeld will also coach the corners allowing Kyle Cogan to transition to coaching safeties.
"Coach Merfeld has earned the Special Teams Coordinator job through his preparation and ability to get our players to execute at a high level," Coach Osborn said. "He has done an excellent job recruiting and will continue to grow as a coach with his added responsibilities.
"Coach Cogan has a tremendous amount of knowledge for defensive football and will transition into coaching our safeties. He has done a really nice job recruiting and will continue to grow as a coach as he works directly with Coach [Kaleb] Koch."
In addition to the shuffle of the current staff, Coach Osborn has announced the addition of two new graduate assistant coaches in Adam Barazza and Pete Nank. Coach Barazza will serve as the running back coach while Coach Nank will serve as an assistant offensive line coach.
"I am excited to welcome Coach Barraza and Coach Nank to our staff," Coach Osborn said. "They are young and eager to learn. Coach Nank comes from a great high school program at Dowling Catholic where he played for Tom Wilson and played for great coaches in college at Miami (OH). He will assist Coach [George] Papageorgiou with the offensive line. Coach Barraza started his coaching career at Mission Hills High School working for Coach Aaron Hauser's father Chris Hauser and will coach our running backs."
Fall student-athletes begin returning to campus on Aug. 7 with practices set to begin the next day. Football opens the season at home on Aug. 27 when they host a 1 p.m. game against William Penn University on O'Malley Field at Larry Wilcox Stadium. Season Tickets for Raven Football are currently on sale with single-game tickets going on sale the week leading up to each home game. All ticketing for Raven Football is available at www.ravenathletics.com/tickets.
