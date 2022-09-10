top story Atchison runs over Sumner By James Howey Atchison Globe Sep 10, 2022 Sep 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Atchison senior running back Jesse Greenly looks to make a move on a Sumner defender Friday at Amelia Earhart Stadium. James Howey | Atchison Globe Atchison junior quarterback Trey Carter runs down the field against Sumner Friday at Amelia Earhart Stadium. James Howey | Atchison Globe Atchison senior running back Jesse Greenly stretches out for a touchdown Friday night at Amelia Earhart Stadium. James Howey | Atchison Globe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Atchison football improved to 2-0 on the season Friday night with a 47-20 win over Sumner Academy thanks in large part to a four-touchdown performance from senior running back Jesse Greenly.The Phoenix running game and defense led the way throughout the night and put them in control of the game most of the night.Senior running back Sean Noll and junior quarterback Trey Carter also added to the success of the ground game of Atchison as well with three scores between them."The line's blocking well, and Jesse's running so well right now," Head Coach Jim Smith said. "Sean Noll gets in there and makes the most of his opportunities as well.Despite the win, Smith said the goal is to see some more up-tempo play from the offense to complement the established running game his team wields."We've got to improve on the speed and tempo of our game," Smith said. "We want to play up-tempo, and we aren't there yet."Outside of the two drives in the first half, the Phoenix defense didn't allow the Sabre offense to have much of any success on the night, and the special teams unit recorded two blocked punts as well.The Phoenix will be on the road Friday to take on Harmon (0-2). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Recipes More from this section 0:55 Cowboys focusing on run game with rematch against Bucs Bills, TE Dawson Knox finalize 4-year, $53.6M extension Clemson's Dabo Swinney inks 10-year, $115M extension × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Atchison runs over Sumner Daily routine for firefighters seems routine until the bell rings PROJECT CONCERN Watowa Family reunion at Good Intent Tigers announce 2022 Homecoming Royalty candidates BC and Catholic Healthcare International sign for new independent medical school Emotional Wellness and Anxiety Cover Crop Evaluations Trending Recipes Follow Us on Facebook Tweets by @AtchisonGlobe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSuspect fentanyl and other narcotics seizure leads to the arrest of twoSteve Brown, Atchison's pal foreverTucker, Shawn 1999-2022Perkins, Nicholas 1994-2022POLICE REPORTCounty expands road project spendingBehler, Gregory E. 1958-2022Phoenix prevail over CyclonesAtchison Holiday Inn ranked #1 in KansasBrown, Stephen P. 1946-2022 Images Videos CommentedMonkeypox on the rise in Kansas City area (1)St. Mary's ready to serve pancake luncheon at Purcell (1)Pantle, John W. 2001-2022 (1)United Way has long history with Atchison (1)Teens More Likely to Vape If Parent Smokes (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
