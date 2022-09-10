Atchison football improved to 2-0 on the season Friday night with a 47-20 win over Sumner Academy thanks in large part to a four-touchdown performance from senior running back Jesse Greenly.

The Phoenix running game and defense led the way throughout the night and put them in control of the game most of the night.

