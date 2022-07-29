Signup and Equipment Checkout for the Atchison Recreation Youth Football program will be held Saturday, August 6th from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Sports Complex, 17th and Country Club Road.
Youth entering 3rd-6th grades this Fall are eligible to sign up for the football program. An $85.00 signup fee must be paid and a $200 refundable equipment deposit check must be submitted for each participant on the day they signup. A registration and liability release form will need to be filled out and signed by a parent or guardian and all players must provide a copy of their birth certificate. Football equipment will be issued to players on the day they sign up so they must attend the signup so they can be fitted for equipment.
