Due to low numbers in baseball/softball registration and limited gyms for summer league basketball/volleyball, Atchison Recreation Commission has decided to send out the following release with updated info on each program.
Baseball/Softball will be an instructional league this summer. The plan is to have each age group have a night of practice at the sports complex and then a night where they will play a scrimmage game. Practices will start the week of June 22nd and then practices and scrimmages will start July 6th and run through the end of July. The hope is to find a group of coaches for each group to run practice and scrimmage games. If this is something that does not interest you and you paid registration fees, please contact the office for a refund. The office number is 367-3352 or you can reach us via email at atchisonrecreation@gmail.com.
We are currently accepting registration for summer league basketball and volleyball. We were able to secure 4 gyms. We are taking team signups for middle school and high school age groups. Each division will be limited to 12 teams. Registration will be taken on a first come, first serve basis. Registration is not considered complete without payment. The deadline is June 19th. Teams will play 2 games a night on their designated night through the month of June. You will get 8 games in total. Basketball registration is $250 and volleyball is $175.
We are also working on camps for this summer. As these become available, we will get the information out to the public.
We know these aren’t the ideal circumstances for our summer programs but we are attempting to do the best we can to provide activities. Adaptation is key in the world right now and that is what we are trying to do. We hope to be back at full capacity next summer and hope that you will continue to take part in our programs
