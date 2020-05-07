After having cancel the spring activity season, Atchison Recreation is making plans to reopen in the coming weeks in order to have indoor and outdoor activities this summer in some capacity.
The organization is looking to hold registration for softball and baseball May 18-29.
Practices would hopefully then begin on June 8 and games to start on the 22nd.
For summer basketball and volleyball, the hope is to open registration in June and for leagues to take place in July.
Those activities would start July 6 and run through 30th and would be played Monday and Thursday.
The organization is hopeful and optimistic they will have sports this summer.
"We are looking at some options as we speak," Program Director Nic Rebant said. "We definitely want to have summer activity."
